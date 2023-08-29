Two 14-year-old charged with terroristic threatening in separate incidents

PADUCAH, Ky. -- Two juveniles face charges after they are accused of terroristic threatening of a high school.
The Paducah Police Department said a 14-year-old female and a 14-year-old male are both charged with third-degree terroristic threatening after they made threats towards a local high school in separate incidents.
On Tuesday morning, the school resource officer at Paducah Tilghman High School was made aware of a threat that a student allegedly made during class on Monday to "shoot this place up."
After an officer investigated the incident, the 14-year-old female was then charged with terroristic threatening through the Court Designated Workers' office and then released to her guardian.
The officer was also told about another incident which was separate from the one the 14-year-old was charged in. In this case, the 14-year-old male student made statements about "shooting up" a school event coming up, police said.
After detectives investigated, the CDW was contacted and then the 14-year-old male student was then cited with the terroristic charge. He was then released back to his guardian.
Paducah Police Department also said spoke with the guardians of the 14-year-old kids and they did not have access to firearms.