Traffic Restrictions still in place for tornado recovery work in KY, volunteers to clean up Saturday

FREEMONT, KY (WSIL) -- Traffic restrictions remain in place as crews continue tornado clean up and restoration efforts in the southern portion of McCracken County, Kentucky on Thursday.
The tornado recovery work continues for the community of Freemont and the surrounding area with access restricted to local residents and crews working in the area.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 is reporting traffic restrictions along sections of KY 994/Old Mayfield Road and KY 348/Hardmoney Road after an EF-2 tornado swept through the area last week.
KYTC said traffic is highly discouraged in this area as it interferes with ongoing recovery efforts and creates a hazard for workers and volunteer groups.
Roughly 300 volunteers are expected in the Freemont area on Saturday to pick up litter and small debris scattered from the tornado that hit the area.
Any groups that want to volunteer and join the clean-up effort can contact the McCracken County Emergency Management in advance via email awatson@mccrackencountyky.gov.