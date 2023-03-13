TN man arrested and charged after nearly hitting girlfriend with car, then causing wrecks

PADUCAH KY, (WSIL) -- A Mooresburg, TN, man faces multiple felony assault charges after an incident where he nearly hit his girlfriend with a vehicle, then causing an accident causing injuries to a man.
Authorities arrested Darrell D. Steele, 33, of Mooresburg, TN, on March 10, after he nearly hit his girlfriend with a car in the Pilot Travel Center parking lot of a convenience store along Cairo Road in Paducah. Afterwards, he then caused an accident on I-24 where a Metropolis, IL, man was injured and sent to a hospital.
Police in Paducah were called to the scene at the Pilot Travel Center at 1:53 p.m. on Friday where a hit-and-run was reported. An employee there told officers her 2012 Chevrolet Cruze was parked and hit while she was inside working.
Another employee there said she was in an argument with Darrell Steele in the parking lot and got out of the car. She said she heard the sound of a vehicle hitting another in the parking lot.
Surveillance video showed the woman walking towards the business door of the business and a man driving a gray Nissan toward her at a high rate of speed. The Nissan hit the Chevrolet Cruze and spun it around, nearly hitting the woman.
While police were investigating the incident at the Pilot Travel Center, Paducah 911 received a call about a man in a gray Nissan vehicle slumped over the steering wheel with the air bags deployed in the vehicle near 2525 Cairo Road.
Police said the man then left and drove towards I-24.
Police were at the Travel Pilot Center when Steele returned. Officer Alex Liebenrood pulled in behind the car and tried to stop it. However, the vehicle pulled away and turned onto the I-24 eastbound on-ramp.
The Nissan quickly accelerated onto the highway with Liebenrood behind him.
Police say the Nissan tried to drive between two vehicles and hit a 2007 Toyota Tacoma which caused it to run off the road and roll several times down an embankment. Inside was a 50-year-old Metropolis man who was injured and taken to the hospital.
The Nissan continued down the road and then hit a 2018 Ford Transit van, driven by a 61-year-old man from Murray. The van ran into some barrier cables in the median.
Steele jumped out of the can and ran across the westbound lanes on I-24. He was chased on foot by Liebenrood and was caught as he tried to climb a fence.
Steele later admitted to consuming numerous alcoholic drinks and smoke marijuana earlier.
Steele was arrested and booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.
He faces charges of first-degree assault/domestic violence (attempt), second-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), two counts of leaving the scene of an accident, driving under the influence, and reckless driving and driving with no operator’s license.