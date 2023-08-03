Three shot at apartment in Mayfield, police investigating

MAYFIELD, Ky. -- Three people are in the hospital with serious injuries after they were shot on Thursday morning.
Mayfield Police Department said they are investigating a shooting which took place at 4:45 a.m. at an apartment complex.
Mayfield police officers, along with Graves County Sheriff's Office, went to the Plaza Apartments where they said there are three gunshot victims.
Police said all three were taken to local hospitals for treatment for their serious injuries.
More information on this investigation will be released once it's available.
Police also said there is not active threat to the public as of 9:30 a.m. when the information was released.
There has been no word on if any arrests have been made at this time.