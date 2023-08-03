 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT/2 PM EDT/ THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by forecast excessive rainfall continues to
be possible.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest
Indiana, and west Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT/2 PM EDT/ this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread showers and storms with heavy rainfall will
continue through the morning. The potential for flash
flooding has increased due to the expected training of
multiple storms over the same areas.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Three shot at apartment in Mayfield, police investigating

  • Updated
  • 0
ambulance
MGN

MAYFIELD, Ky. -- Three people are in the hospital with serious injuries after they were shot on Thursday morning.

Mayfield Police Department said they are investigating a shooting which took place at 4:45 a.m. at an apartment complex.

Mayfield police officers, along with Graves County Sheriff's Office, went to the Plaza Apartments where they said there are three gunshot victims.

Police said all three were taken to local hospitals for treatment for their serious injuries.

More information on this investigation will be released once it's available.

Police also said there is not active threat to the public as of 9:30 a.m. when the information was released.

There has been no word on if any arrests have been made at this time.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you