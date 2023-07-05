Three people charged with multiple violations after fireworks shot out of car in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. -- Three people were charged with multiple violations after police pull over a vehicle regarding fireworks shot out of it.
Paducah Police Department said it happened Tuesday night just before 11 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and North 16th Street intersection.
Officer James Whitworth was in the area when he saw a car driving by with a passenger shooting out fireworks from the vehicle, one of which went towards the police cruiser.
Whitworth then pulled over the vehicle with three people inside.
The driver was Draven R. Phillips, 21. Phillips said she didn't have her operator's license with her and there wasn't insurance on the vehicle.
The backseat passenger was a 16-year-old which had a lighter on his lap. After the 16-year-old stepped out of the vehicle, the officer saw a handgun in his waistband.
The officer also said a second passenger, Keondre M. Ellison, 19, had marijuana in their pocket. Also, an open alcoholic beverage was in the vehicle as well.
Police said at one point, Phillips became angry and closed her fist as if she was going to strike a second officer that was at the scene. The officer then told her to stop and step away from him. She was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail on charges of menacing, failing to maintain insurance, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle and failing to have her license in possession.
Ellison was cited and released.
The 16-year-old was also cited and released to his mother.
Police also said the 16-year-old was cited on April 29th for possession of a handgun by a minor and discharging a firearm across a public road.