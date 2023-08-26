The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is searching for theft suspect

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- McCracken County Sheriff deputies are searching for a man they believe is involved with a theft, while another is in custody.
The police are looking for a black man with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a purple shirt and a gold chain.
He has black hair and was last seen running across Interstate 24 toward Husbands Road.
Sheriff's deputies searched the area for the suspect for approximately four hours using a police K-9 and drones but were unable to locate him.
The sheriff's office reminds all in the area to be vigilant and make sure their homes and cars are locked.
If you see or know where the suspect is, please contact the McCracken County Sheriff's Office.
While police continue to search for one suspect, another was captured.
He's 31-year-old DeShun Williams of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff's office, around 5 o'clock on August 25, deputies were sent to a business on Old Husbands Road to investigate a theft.
Once arrested, officers confirmed Williams had three felony warrants out of Tennessee. Williams was taken to the McCracken County jail.