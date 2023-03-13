 Skip to main content
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry reopens after river levels decline

HICKMAN, KY (WSIL) -- The Dorena-Hickman Ferry has reopened after being closed for several days due to high Mississippi River levels.

The ferry closed on Thursday morning due to rising floodwaters. 

The ferry reopened Monday morning after dropping from 32 feet flood stage at the New Madrid County gauge on Friday to below 31 feet on Monday morning.

The forecast has river levels dropping to 15 feet by March 27th.

For more information, motorists may check on the ferry’s operating status by calling (731) 693-0210 or by going to their Facebook page here.

