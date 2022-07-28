Suspects wanted after robbery attempt at Paducah business

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- Two women are wanted in Paducah after an attempted robbery.
Paducah Police were called about 4:30 p.m. Friday after a woman came into the store and handed a cashier a note that said the cashier needed to give her cash or a man who was "holding her hostage" would shoot someone.
When officers were called, the woman left the store. Multiple officers searched the area and were unable to locate the woman or evidence to support her story.
Paducah police identified the woman, Latasha Jean Taylor, and a companion, Marissa Hicks, with whom she was staying at a nearby motel.
Taylor is charged with robbery and possession of a stolen vehicle. She is also out on bond after being arrested in Tennessee.
Hicks is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and charged in a warrant from Florida for a probation violation.