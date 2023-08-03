 Skip to main content
.The Flood Watch has been extended until midday Friday. Additional
expected rainfall later today and especially tonight could mean more
flooding, particularly for those areas already hard hit with heavy
rains from last night.

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...The entire Quad State region of southeast Missouri,
southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded. There are a couple small rivers forecast
to rise above flood stage overnight and additional rainfall may
further heighten their rise or cause other similar rises on area
rivers.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- More storm development is expected later today and especially
overnight tonight across the Quad State. Depending upon where
you are and how much rainfall you've already had, even one
storm could produce flooding in your area. Tonight's storms
may also repeat over the same areas, so this will aggravate
existing as well as promote and expand additional flood
concerns.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Suspect identified for shooting that left three injured in Mayfield

  • Updated
  • 0
ambulance
MGN

MAYFIELD, Ky. -- UPDATE: Mayfield's Police Department identified the suspect in a shooting in Mayfield that left three people injured.

26-year-old James Blakemore of Mayfield was arrested without incident. He's charged with the following:

  • Assault 1st Degree (3 counts)
  • Assault 2nd Degree (3 counts)
  • Possession of a handgun by a convicted felon
  • Tampering with physical evidence (2 counts)
  • Strangulation 1st degree

UPDATE: Mayfield Police Department said they have one person in custody at this time.

ORIGINAL: Three people are in the hospital with serious injuries after they were shot on Thursday morning.

Mayfield Police Department said they are investigating a shooting which took place at 4:45 a.m. at an apartment complex.

Mayfield police officers, along with Graves County Sheriff's Office, went to the Plaza Apartments where they said there are three gunshot victims.

Police said all three were taken to local hospitals for treatment for their serious injuries.

More information on this investigation will be released once it's available.

Police also said there is not active threat to the public as of 9:30 a.m. when the information was released.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.