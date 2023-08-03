Suspect identified for shooting that left three injured in Mayfield

MAYFIELD, Ky. -- UPDATE: Mayfield's Police Department identified the suspect in a shooting in Mayfield that left three people injured.
26-year-old James Blakemore of Mayfield was arrested without incident. He's charged with the following:
- Assault 1st Degree (3 counts)
- Assault 2nd Degree (3 counts)
- Possession of a handgun by a convicted felon
- Tampering with physical evidence (2 counts)
- Strangulation 1st degree
UPDATE: Mayfield Police Department said they have one person in custody at this time.
ORIGINAL: Three people are in the hospital with serious injuries after they were shot on Thursday morning.
Mayfield Police Department said they are investigating a shooting which took place at 4:45 a.m. at an apartment complex.
Mayfield police officers, along with Graves County Sheriff's Office, went to the Plaza Apartments where they said there are three gunshot victims.
Police said all three were taken to local hospitals for treatment for their serious injuries.
More information on this investigation will be released once it's available.
Police also said there is not active threat to the public as of 9:30 a.m. when the information was released.