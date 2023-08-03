Suspect identified for shooting that left three injured in Mayfield

Weather Alert

.The Flood Watch has been extended until midday Friday. Additional expected rainfall later today and especially tonight could mean more flooding, particularly for those areas already hard hit with heavy rains from last night. ...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...The entire Quad State region of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, and western Kentucky. * WHEN...Through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. There are a couple small rivers forecast to rise above flood stage overnight and additional rainfall may further heighten their rise or cause other similar rises on area rivers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - More storm development is expected later today and especially overnight tonight across the Quad State. Depending upon where you are and how much rainfall you've already had, even one storm could produce flooding in your area. Tonight's storms may also repeat over the same areas, so this will aggravate existing as well as promote and expand additional flood concerns. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&