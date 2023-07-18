Storms cause damages across the region

ANNA, Ill. -- Storms are pushing through the area Tuesday afternoon which has caused power outages, wind gusts and storm damages in multiple communities.
Multiple severe thunderstorm warnings and tornado warnings have been issued for southern Illinois and western Kentucky throughout the afternoon hours.
The National Weather Service is reported several damages caused from the storms.
- In Golconda, a large tree was reported falling on a house.
- In Pulaski County, trees are down on Shumaker Road just west of I-57 near Mounds.
- In Lyon County, Ky. a tree fell on a vehicle, the emergency management reported at 1:25 p.m.
- A tree was reported down in Fulton County, Ky. on Pearl Street and another tree down near KY 166 and KY 239.
- In McCracken County, trees were down over a road near Heath.
- In Kirksy, Ky. trees and power lines were reported down.
- In Fulton, Ky. trees were reported down over a road.
- In Scott City, a 66 mph gust was recorded at 12:13 p.m.
