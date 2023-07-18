 Skip to main content
.Multiple rounds of thunderstorms will lead to heavy rain across the
watch area. The first round will occur this afternoon with a
secondary round late this evening into early Wednesday morning.
Exact placement of the heaviest swath is still somewhat uncertain.
There is some potential for a few areas to receive greater than 5
inches.

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in southern
Illinois, Alexander, Gallatin, Hardin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac,
Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union and Williamson. In western Kentucky,
Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden,
Daviess, Fulton, Graves, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston,
Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Union
KY and Webster. In southeast Missouri, Cape Girardeau,
Mississippi, New Madrid, Perry MO and Scott.

* WHEN...Through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected. A corridor
of 3 to 5 inches may occur, with locally higher amounts
possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Storms cause damages across the region

  • Updated
  • 0
Tree down
Emily Pike

ANNA, Ill. -- Storms are pushing through the area Tuesday afternoon which has caused power outages, wind gusts and storm damages in multiple communities.

Multiple severe thunderstorm warnings and tornado warnings have been issued for southern Illinois and western Kentucky throughout the afternoon hours.

Storm damage near Metropolis, Ill.

The National Weather Service is reported several damages caused from the storms.

  • In Golconda, a large tree was reported falling on a house.
  • In Pulaski County, trees are down on Shumaker Road just west of I-57 near Mounds.
  • In Lyon County, Ky. a tree fell on a vehicle, the emergency management reported at 1:25 p.m.
  • A tree was reported down in Fulton County, Ky. on Pearl Street and another tree down near KY 166 and KY 239.
  • In McCracken County, trees were down over a road near Heath.
  • In Kirksy, Ky. trees and power lines were reported down.
  • In Fulton, Ky. trees were reported down over a road.
  • In Scott City, a 66 mph gust was recorded at 12:13 p.m.

If you see any damage, you can email us at news@wsiltv.com.

