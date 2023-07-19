Storms cause damages across the region, many roads flooded

ANNA, Ill. -- Storms are pushing through the area again early Wednesday morning, dropping several inches of rain with it in places, along with high winds. Warnings are still in place for many as of 5:45 a.m. with more rain to come.
Storms also swept through the area Tuesday afternoon which caused power outages, wind gusts and storm damages in multiple communities.
Multiple severe thunderstorm warnings, flash flood warnings and tornado warnings have been issued for southern Illinois and western Kentucky throughout a 20-hour span.
The National Weather Service is reported several damages caused from the storms.
Wednesday
- Roads, vehicles and homes flooded on 10th and Hale Streets in Mayfield
- Tree down and flooded road on Lawrence Road in southwest Calloway County
- 8-10 inches of water flowing over multiple spots on hwy 94 near Lynn Grove in Calloway County
- 1 inch hail reported in Johnson County
- Tree down blocking Highway 45 in Graves County
- Widespread wind reports in Sedalia, Graves County
- Tree down blocking Hwy 94 near Cuba in Graves County
- 4.86 inches of rain fallen between midnight and 2:15 a.m. near Wingo in Graves County
- Flooded roads reported throughout western Kentucky, southern Illinois
Tuesday
- In Golconda, a large tree was reported falling on a house.
- In Pulaski County, trees are down on Shumaker Road just west of I-57 near Mounds.
- In Lyon County, Ky. a tree fell on a vehicle, the emergency management reported at 1:25 p.m.
- A tree was reported down in Fulton County, Ky. on Pearl Street and another tree down near KY 166 and KY 239.
- In McCracken County, trees were down over a road near Heath.
- In Kirksy, Ky. trees and power lines were reported down.
- In Fulton, Ky. trees were reported down over a road.
- In Scott City, a 66 mph gust was recorded at 12:13 p.m.
If you see any damage, you can email us at news@wsiltv.com.