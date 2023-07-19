Storms cause damages across the region, many roads flooded

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 AM CDT
FOR NORTHEASTERN UNION...SOUTHWESTERN WILLIAMSON AND SOUTHEASTERN
JACKSON COUNTIES...

At 559 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Carbondale,
moving southeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Carbondale, Murphysboro, Cobden, Cedar Lake Area and Makanda.

This includes Interstate 57 in Illinois between Mile Markers 35 and
39.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northern Johnson County in southern Illinois...
Northern Pope County in southern Illinois...
Southern Williamson County in southern Illinois...

* Until 1100 AM CDT Wednesday.

* At 449 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain
have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Marion, Goreville, Creal Springs, Lake Of Egypt Area, Stonefort,
New Burnside, Buncombe, Eddyville and Simpson.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
516 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

ALEXANDER             JACKSON               JOHNSON
MASSAC                PERRY                 POPE
PULASKI               UNION                 WILLIAMSON

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

BALLARD               CALLOWAY              CARLISLE
FULTON                GRAVES                HICKMAN
LIVINGSTON            LYON                  MARSHALL
MCCRACKEN             TRIGG

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

BOLLINGER             CAPE GIRARDEAU        MISSISSIPPI
PERRY                 SCOTT

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARDWELL, BENTON, CADIZ, CAIRO,
CAPE GIRARDEAU, CARBONDALE, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, EDDYVILLE,
GOLCONDA, HERRIN, HICKMAN, JACKSON, JONESBORO, MARBLE HILL,
MAYFIELD, METROPOLIS, MOUND CITY, MURPHYSBORO, MURRAY, PADUCAH,
PERRYVILLE, PINCKNEYVILLE, SIKESTON, SMITHLAND, VIENNA,
AND WICKLIFFE.

.Multiple rounds of thunderstorms will keep the potential for flash
flooding, some significant, across the watch area through early
morning. At this time, the heaviest rainfall totals are expected
across far southern Illinois and the Purchase area of western
Kentucky, where some locations will pick up over 5 inches of rain.
Localized rainfall totals of up to 10 inches are possible and may
result in significant life threatening flooding.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
likely.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in southern
Illinois, Alexander, Gallatin, Hardin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac,
Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union and Williamson. In western Kentucky,
Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden,
Daviess, Fulton, Graves, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston,
Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Union
KY and Webster. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Butler, Cape
Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi, New Madrid, Perry MO, Ripley,
Scott, Stoddard and Wayne MO.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas. A few locations will experience
significant life threatening flooding.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Multiple rounds of thunderstorms may produce 5 to as much as
locally 10 inches of rainfall.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Move to higher ground if
flooding threatens your location. Avoid flooded roadways.

&&

Storms cause damages across the region, many roads flooded

  • Updated
  • 0

ANNA, Ill. -- Storms are pushing through the area again early Wednesday morning, dropping several inches of rain with it in places, along with high winds. Warnings are still in place for many as of 5:45 a.m. with more rain to come.

Storms also swept through the area Tuesday afternoon which caused power outages, wind gusts and storm damages in multiple communities.

Multiple severe thunderstorm warnings, flash flood warnings and tornado warnings have been issued for southern Illinois and western Kentucky throughout a 20-hour span.

Storm damage near Metropolis, Ill.

The National Weather Service is reported several damages caused from the storms.

Wednesday

  • Roads, vehicles and homes flooded on 10th and Hale Streets in Mayfield
  • Tree down and flooded road on Lawrence Road in southwest Calloway County
  • 8-10 inches of water flowing over multiple spots on hwy 94 near Lynn Grove in Calloway County
  • 1 inch hail reported in Johnson County
  • Tree down blocking Highway 45 in Graves County
  • Widespread wind reports in Sedalia, Graves County
  • Tree down blocking Hwy 94 near Cuba in Graves County
  • 4.86 inches of rain fallen between midnight and 2:15 a.m. near Wingo in Graves County
  • Flooded roads reported throughout western Kentucky, southern Illinois

Tuesday

  • In Golconda, a large tree was reported falling on a house.
  • In Pulaski County, trees are down on Shumaker Road just west of I-57 near Mounds.
  • In Lyon County, Ky. a tree fell on a vehicle, the emergency management reported at 1:25 p.m.
  • A tree was reported down in Fulton County, Ky. on Pearl Street and another tree down near KY 166 and KY 239.
  • In McCracken County, trees were down over a road near Heath.
  • In Kirksy, Ky. trees and power lines were reported down.
  • In Fulton, Ky. trees were reported down over a road.
  • In Scott City, a 66 mph gust was recorded at 12:13 p.m.

If you see any damage, you can email us at news@wsiltv.com.

