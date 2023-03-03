State of Emergency for McCracken County declared for tornado damage near Fremont area

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer has declared a State of Emergency in McCracken County due to tornado damage.
The judges office reports the primary destruction is in the Fremont community with damaged homes, power lines and debris in roadways. Traffic is restricted within a 1 mile radius of Fremont to emergency crews only until further notice.
The National Weather Service in Paducah is reporting damage after a storm system swept through the area with a tornado.
NWS reports homes were damaged and trees were knocked down in the Fremont area in McCracken County. This was reported by an off duty National Weather Service employee.
The damage reported happened late Friday morning after 11 a.m.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet - District 1 tells us Highway 348 near South Husband Road is blocked off. Power lines and trees are down in the area.
McCracken County Sheriff's Office urges people to not travel in the Fremont area as emergency crews are in the area going house to house.