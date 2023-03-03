 Skip to main content
...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield affecting Williamson and Franklin
Counties.

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro affecting Jackson County.

.Due to heavy rain The Big Muddy will continue to rise above flood
stage by Saturday Morning.

For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield, Murphysboro.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 1145 AM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY THURSDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...From this evening to early Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 11.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this evening to a crest of 26.5 feet early Sunday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Wednesday
evening.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.


&&

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

State of Emergency for McCracken County declared for tornado damage near Fremont area

  • Updated
  • 0
storm damage
Paul Wilcoxen

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer has declared a State of Emergency in McCracken County due to tornado damage.

Tornado damage near Fremont, KY

1 of 9

The judges office reports the primary destruction is in the Fremont community with damaged homes, power lines and debris in roadways. Traffic is restricted within a 1 mile radius of Fremont to emergency crews only until further notice.

The National Weather Service in Paducah is reporting damage after a storm system swept through the area with a tornado.

NWS reports homes were damaged and trees were knocked down in the Fremont area in McCracken County. This was reported by an off duty National Weather Service employee.

The damage reported happened late Friday morning after 11 a.m.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet - District 1 tells us Highway 348 near South Husband Road is blocked off. Power lines and trees are down in the area.

McCracken County Sheriff's Office urges people to not travel in the Fremont area as emergency crews are in the area going house to house.

