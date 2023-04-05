Severe storms cause damage throughout Western Kentucky, Southern Illinois

MURRAY, Ky. -- Communities in multiple western Kentucky counties received damage after storms swept through the area Wednesday afternoon.
The National Weather Service in Paducah issued a storm report where emergency management in Carlisle County reported a tree landing on a trailer, a church sustaining moderate roof damage, a tree on a carport and a truck, plus a carport lifting in the air and striking two houses and a power pole during a thunderstorm.
Another storm report shows multiple homes sustained roof damage with several trees down in Hickman County, Ky.
In Calloway County, local law enforcement reported a tornado on the ground around 2:20 p.m. This happened at Fenton (Kentucky Lake area).
Damage was also reported to the roof of the Vanderbilt Chemical Plant in Murray.
In Hamilton County, the emergency manager said small sheds and an aluminum building were blown over.