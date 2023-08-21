Semi Truck Crash Blocks I-24 Paducah Exit Ramp

PADUCAH, Ky. -- A crash involving a semi truck is blocking an exit ramp along I-24 in Paducah Monday afternoon.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 1 said it happened Monday afternoon around 1:15 p.m. when a semi car-carrier vehicle crashed on the I-24 Exit 3 ramp.
KYTC said the semi had several vehicles on board when the crash happened.
The estimated duration the exit will be blocked is two hours.
Motorists should be alert for one lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers, KYTC said.
KYTC also said there may be some delays as crews move equipment around the crash site.
Caution is required for motorists in the area.