Roads still closed in Western Kentucky due to storms, volunteers help clean up

PADUCAH, Ky. -- In Western Kentucky, crews are still picking up after strong storms moved across the region.
Volunteers with the Calloway County Fire Department have been clearing roadways as many of them have been blocked with downed trees and tree limbs.
Officials say in one day, it took volunteers just around five hours to clear 36 sites.
The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down on Saturday. One of the tornadoes hit in Fulton County and the other in Hickman county.
There are other highways still closed due to the damage caused from recent rounds of flash flooding though.
Below is a list of areas still closed according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet - District 1...
Ballard County
- KY 802/LaCenter Road is CLOSED at the 6.7mm due to a cross drain washout between Knight Road and Antioch Church Road
- KY 473 is CLOSED at the 2.5mm due to two cross drains washed out between Mosstown Road and Buchanan Road
- KY 358/Hinkleville Road is CLOSED near the 4mm due between Hinkleville and U.S. 62
Fulton County
- KY 94/Carroll St is OPEN in downtown Hickman near the 12.8mm where a mudslide has been cleared from the roadway between Moulton Street and Cumberland Street
- KY 2140 is CLOSED near the 3mm due to a culvert washout between KY 94 and KY 1129 - Signs and barricades posted
Graves County
- KY 408 is CLOSED at the 0 to 1mm due to a washout between KY 339 and the Graves-Carlisle County Line - Repairs expected to be completed this week
- KY 945 is CLOSED at the 1.14mm due to erosion at the Gilbert Creek Bridge near Gilbert Road
- KY 2422 is OPEN at the 6.25mm immediately west of the KY 129 intersection where a damaged culvert has been repaired
Hickman County
- U.S. 51 is restricted to one lane with an automated signal at mile point 13.84 to allow erosion repairs around the Obion Creek Bridge - Work will start when floodwaters below the bridge drop sufficiently
- KY 1686 is CLOSED from the 0 to the 2.7 due to a culvert washout between the Hickman-Graves County Line and KY 1748 - Repairs could be completed this week
- KY 575 is CLOSED at the 1.19 to the 2.43mm due to a culvert washout between KY 1708 and KY 123 - Signs and Barricades posted
In addition to these highways, please note that may county roads are also closed due to erosion and culvert damage across the region.