Road closures in McCracken County for tornado recovery work

FREEMONT, KY (WSIL) -- Tornado recovery work continues for the community of Freemont and the surrounding area in southern McCracken County, KY.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 is reporting highway and road closures in the area as crews continue to remove debris after an EF-2 tornado swept through the area last week.
KY 994/Old Mayfield Road is closed from the 1 mile marker near Bryan Road to the 1.5 mile marker at the KY 348 intersection.
Several other county roads in the Fremont area are also closed due to recovery activities.
Multiple crews are also in the area repairing internet and phone service and restoring power as well.
McCracken County Emergency Management officials will be restricting access to local residents only in order to help crews remove debris and restore utilities.
Crews will be on scene for the next several days.