 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro affecting Jackson County.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield affecting Williamson and Franklin
Counties.

For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield, Murphysboro...Minor
flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly
bottomland and surrounding low lying areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 20.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 12.0 feet
Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.


&&

Road closures in McCracken County for tornado recovery work

  • 0
storm damage
Paul Wilcoxen

FREEMONT, KY (WSIL) -- Tornado recovery work continues for the community of Freemont and the surrounding area in southern McCracken County, KY.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 is reporting highway and road closures in the area as crews continue to remove debris after an EF-2 tornado swept through the area last week.

KY 994/Old Mayfield Road is closed from the 1 mile marker near Bryan Road to the 1.5 mile marker at the KY 348 intersection.

Several other county roads in the Fremont area are also closed due to recovery activities.

Multiple crews are also in the area repairing internet and phone service and restoring power as well.

McCracken County Emergency Management officials will be restricting access to local residents only in order to help crews remove debris and restore utilities.

Crews will be on scene for the next several days.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you