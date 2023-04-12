Ribbon cutting held for Mayfield Driver Licensing Regional Office

MAYFIELD, Ky. -- It was December 10, 2021 when a violent and deadly EF-4 tornado swept through the City of Mayfield, causing massive damage in the heart of the city.
One of those buildings affected was the driver's license office.
On Wednesday, officials throughout the community and Governor Andy Beshear cut a ceremonial ribbon to celebrate a new Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) Driver Licensing Regional Office.
This office began as a popup facility with two licensing stations after the storm hit. Now, it's a permanent office with five stations, offering a full suite of licensing services near the business district in Mayfield.
“Every time I visit Mayfield, I get to see the hard work that’s going on to rebuild this wonderful community,” Gov. Beshear said. “This morning, we’re recognizing another great milestone for Graves County and this region with the ceremonial opening of this new office. Today shows what’s possible when we come together to make a difference on the issues that matter most to our families.”
“We here in Mayfield are grateful to Gov. Beshear and to Kentucky Secretary of Transportation Jim Gray for the placement of a Driver’s Licensing Regional Office in Mayfield,” said Mayor Kathy O’Nan. “When the Real ID licensure became a reality, many were concerned that it would be difficult to obtain, but with the convenience of this office here, that process is as simple as it has been in the past. We consider ourselves fortunate to have this facility in our community.”
The office in Mayfield began as an emergency operation to quickly issue replacement licenses and IDs for people who lost credentials in the storm.
The hours of operation for the Driver Licensing Regional Office is from Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT. Appointments can be scheduled online at drive.ky.gov, but the office also serves walk-in customers on a first-come, first-served basis while slots are available.
Kentuckians can “skip a trip” to an office by renewing their present credential online or by mail. To date, nearly 400,000 Kentuckians have renewed remotely.
“Licensing is more secure and includes more options, such as online and mail renewal, since it was transferred from circuit court clerk offices to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet,” Secretary Gray said.
Driver testing is conducted by Kentucky State Police and must be completed before a permit or license can be requested. Testing appointments can be made online at http://kentuckystatepolice.org/driver-testing/.