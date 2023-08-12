Residents clean up after EF-1 tornado leaves damage across Hickman, KY

HICKMAN, Ky. (WSIL) -- Large trees snapped like twigs as a tornado swiped through parts of western Kentucky early Sunday morning.
Surveyors with the National Weather Service in Paducah reported an EF-1 tornado hit Hickman County just northwest of Water Valley. Officials are waiting to release more information.
People were seen cutting the limbs off of a tree that landed on a home in Hickman but didn't go through. Another tree broke clean from its trunk, nearly missed hitting the street and landed on a power line.
The damage was strewn across several roads in town including Kentucky and Carroll Street. A big tree fell on its side with bricks and pieces of stone laying on the street. At least two roads were closed as debris was removed.
There was also damage at the town's Dollar General. A large tree lay next to the store where a car was damaged as well. Several homes across Hickman had piles of branches in front of them as people cleaned throughout the day.