 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield affecting Williamson and Franklin
Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro affecting Jackson County.

.Water levels continue to rise along the Big Muddy River with minor
flooding occurring. The river is forecast to crest in minor flood at
Plumfield tonight, and moderate flood at Murphysboro late Wednesday.

For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield, Murphysboro...
Moderate flooding is forecast at Murphysboro and minor flooding is
forecast at Plumfield.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until early Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 22.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:00 AM CDT Monday was 22.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Thursday evening and continue falling to 16.5 feet Monday
morning.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Princeton man charged with murder in death investigation

  • Updated
  • 0
Police-Lights.jpg

PRINCETON, KY -- State police are investigating a death that occurred over the weekend resulting in a man charged with murder.

The Caldwell County Sheriff's Department requested the help from Kentucky State Police Post 2 to investigate a death called in at 2848 Dripping Springs Road in Princeton on Sunday.

KSP said a 911 call came from Eric Wright, 43, of Princeton, who reported there was an unresponsive female.

After police arrived on scene, they confirmed the death of Rachel Tucker, 27, of Princeton. Police said the investigation so far has indicated there was foul play suspected.

Wright was interviewed and charged with murder - domestic violence.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you