Princeton man charged with murder in death investigation

PRINCETON, KY -- State police are investigating a death that occurred over the weekend resulting in a man charged with murder.
The Caldwell County Sheriff's Department requested the help from Kentucky State Police Post 2 to investigate a death called in at 2848 Dripping Springs Road in Princeton on Sunday.
KSP said a 911 call came from Eric Wright, 43, of Princeton, who reported there was an unresponsive female.
After police arrived on scene, they confirmed the death of Rachel Tucker, 27, of Princeton. Police said the investigation so far has indicated there was foul play suspected.
Wright was interviewed and charged with murder - domestic violence.
The investigation is ongoing.