Police search for Paducah couple after child brought to hospital testing positive for cocaine

PADUCAH, KY -- Police in Paducah are looking for a couple who brought their 2-year-old child to the hospital which tested positive for cocaine.
Chrishell Burns, 27, and Jakyron Burnside, 27, both of Paducah, are being sought by police and charged with crimes after bringing their daughter to the emergency room at the hospital on March 19.
Paducah police said the child was lethargic, in and out of consciousness, had trouble breathing and tested positive for cocaine.
Narcan was also administered to the child and was flown to a hospital out-of-state for further treatment.
Police said during an interview with Burns and Burnside, they denied using illegal drugs. However, a search warrant was later obtained for their home. Officers went inside and found 2.5 grams of cocaine in a plastic baggie, a container that field-tested positive for methamphetamine and marijuana was found in a kitchen drawer.
The 2-year-old child and three of her siblings were removed from the home by Social Services representatives.
Burns and Burnside are both charged with second-degree criminal abuse, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance charges.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Burns or Burnsides is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.