Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield and Murphysboro.

.Heavy rain that occurred late last week is continuing to cause
flooding along the Big Muddy River.  The river is forecast to go
below flood stage at Plumfield Friday, and crest at Murphysboro this
evening just over 7 feet above flood stage.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until Friday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 21.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Friday morning and continue falling to 16.6 feet
Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.


&&

Police search for Paducah couple after child brought to hospital testing positive for cocaine

  • Updated
  • 0
Paducah couple sought
Paducah Police Department

PADUCAH, KY -- Police in Paducah are looking for a couple who brought their 2-year-old child to the hospital which tested positive for cocaine.

Chrishell Burns, 27, and Jakyron Burnside, 27, both of Paducah, are being sought by police and charged with crimes after bringing their daughter to the emergency room at the hospital on March 19.

Paducah police said the child was lethargic, in and out of consciousness, had trouble breathing and tested positive for cocaine.

Narcan was also administered to the child and was flown to a hospital out-of-state for further treatment.

Police said during an interview with Burns and Burnside, they denied using illegal drugs. However, a search warrant was later obtained for their home. Officers went inside and found 2.5 grams of cocaine in a plastic baggie, a container that field-tested positive for methamphetamine and marijuana was found in a kitchen drawer.

The 2-year-old child and three of her siblings were removed from the home by Social Services representatives.

Burns and Burnside are both charged with second-degree criminal abuse, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance charges.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Burns or Burnsides is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.

