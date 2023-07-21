Police looking for escaped inmate from Graves County

MAYFIELD, Ky. -- Police are looking for an inmate who escaped custody in Graves County.
Kentucky State Police said it happened on Friday at around 7:45 a.m. when Nathan Williams ran from deputy jailers during work release detail.
Williams ran away on foot from the deputy jailers and was last seen going north in the area of US 45 North and Park Terrace Drive in Mayfield.
KSP said Williams was incarcerated at the Graves County Restricted Custody Center. He was on a work release detail at the State Highway Department on Crittenden Road in Graves County when he ran from the deputy jailers.
Kentucky State Police, along with other area agencies are trying to find Williams since he ran away.
A release described Nathan Williams as a 36-year-old white male with red hair and hazel eyes. He is roughly six feet tall and weighs about 148 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a short sleeve gray shirt.
KSP also said Williams has ties to Campbell and Kenton counties.
He was in custody facing charges of theft by unlawful taking, possession of stolen mail matter, theft of controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, receiving stolen property and probation violation.
If anyone has any information of where Nathan Williams might be, you are asked to call KSP Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.