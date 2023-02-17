Passersby help woman trapped in vehicle after wreck

GRAVES COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- Some passersby assisted an 18-year-old woman entrapped in her vehicle after her car crashed.
Graves County Sheriff's Office said on February 15, a woman was traveling on KY 58 West near U.S. 45 South when her vehicle dropped off of the right shoulder of the highway, crossing back over the road, then hitting an embankment and a utility pole.
The vehicle then came to rest on it's side with 18-year-old Victoria Dade still inside.
Sheriff deputies responded to the scene to help out after the crash. They learned some passing motorists pulled over and helped Dade out of her vehicle and stayed until EMS arrived.
Dade was then taken to a local hospital for treatment for her injuries.
Graves County Sheriff's Office deputies were assisted on scene by Mayfield/Graves County EMS, Wingo Volunteer Fire Department, Clinton Fire Department, along with passing motorists.