Paducah SportsClips awarded with trophy for helping veterans through Project Die Hard

PADUCAH, Ky. -- A local business was recognized by an organization after they helped out with supporting local veterans.
ProjectDiehard held their annual Fill The Can Challenge to help bring in donations to benefit the veterans of the local area.
SportsClips in Paducah was awarded on Thursday with a trophy and certificate of appreciation in helping with the yearly event and supporting the veteran organization.
ProjectDiehard is a faith-based scripter lead veterans non-profit which takes 100% of proceeds to help bring hope to veterans.
