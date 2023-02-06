Paducah searches man charged with multiple burglaries

PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- Police in Paducah are asking for the public's help in searching for a man charged with multiple felonies.
Paducah police say Corey J. Perez, 29, has been charged in warrants connected to nine counts of third-degree burglary charges, first-degree criminal mischief, possession of burglary tools, marijuana and drug paraphernalia charges.
Police said he has broke into several businesses inside the old Coca Cola plant located at 3121 Broadway.
Perez is a former Mellow Mushroom employee and has been charged in connection to breaking in the restaurant a total of eight times, starting the day after he was terminated from the business.
Police said they were reviewing surveillance video from Mellow Mushroom and found other break-ins.
The person on surveillance was found to be Perez according to police.
Paducah police also said Perez broke into Hush Art which is located above Mellow Mushroom, where he took some camera equipment and other additional items.
Detectives said Perez also broke into Sprocket inside the same building on Feb. 2 and turned on a water faucet that flooded the business and caused more than $10,000 in damage.
When serving a search warrant at Perez's home last week, police said they found items taken from the Hush Art burglary. They also found some marijuana and drug paraphernalia as well.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.
