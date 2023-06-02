Paducah puppy in distress after left in car overnight, one arrested on drug and cruelty charges

PADUCAH, Ky. -- A woman is facing drug charges after a puppy was left in a vehicle overnight.
McCracken County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a parking lot on South 6th Street in Paducah after they got a call about a dog locked in a vehicle that wasn't running.
Deputies arrived at around 8:52 a.m. and opened the car door to check on the dog.
The sheriff's office said the dog was in clear distress and did not have access to food or water.
Deputies also found the owner of the dog. Her name is Chloe Throgmorton, 19, of Paducah.
They said the dog had been left in the vehicle overnight and that Throgmorton was also under the influence of drugs.
Deputies searched the vehicle and found syringes, methamphetamine and other illegal drug paraphernalia.
Throgmorton was arrested for Cruelty to Animals 2nd Degree, Public Intoxication, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and was taken to the McCracken County Jail.
The sheriff's office said the puppy was taken to a local veterinarian's office for treatment and for any ongoing signs of illness due to being left in the vehicle. The puppy will then be taken to the McCracken County Humane Society afterwards.