Paducah man faces multiple charges in connection with a robbery from March

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. -- A Paducah man faces charges relating to a robbery which occurred in March.
The Paducah Police Department said the incident happened on March 25, 2023. Officers went out to a robbery which occurred in the area of North 25th Street in Paducah.
A man there told detectives he talked with someone on a social media site and agreed to meet up to buy drugs, police said. When they met up, two men approached that person with one of them having a gun in their hand. They then stole money and a handgun from the victim.
Detective Casey Steenbergen started investigating this incident and identified one of the suspects as Jamarree Holland, 18 of Paducah.
Police got an arrest warrant for Holland for first-degree robbery.
They worked with the Mayfield Police Department and the Graves County Sheriff's Office recently to arrest Holland when he showed up for court. When police went to arrest Holland, they found a handgun in his vehicle in which the serial number was partially removed from. The gun was also stolen from an unreported theft in Spring.
Holland was charged with receiving stolen property and possession of a defaced firearm.