Paducah man arrested third time in 17 days, faces charges of fraud, theft

PADUCAH, Ky. -- A Paducah man has been arrested a third time in the last 17 days, this time facing felony charges of theft and fraudulent use of a credit card.
Jacob Jetton, 24, was recently arrested twice, on May 9th and 10th, after multiple deceased animals were found in his vehicle and not fulfilling pet cremation services with his customers.
McCracken County Sheriff's Office said Jetton was arrested on May 25th, this time for fraudulently charging prior customers additional unauthorized fees on their debit/credit cards totaling more than $1,000.
Deputies also learned Jetton sold a guitar for $1,400 to a customer of Jetton Music, an illegitimate business that he was running at the same time he was running the pet cremation business.
Jetton was arrested and faces charges of theft by deception and fraudulent use of a credit card over $1,000.
These charges are in addition to the charges he faces from earlier in the month when deputies found eight animals deceased in Jetton's vehicle.
Those charges include disorderly conduct, not having a license for the business, failure to notify address change to the department of transportation, local ordinance violations and two counts of theft by deception over $1,000 but less than $10,000.