Paducah man arrested, faces charges of unlawful imprisonment, assault

PADUCAH, Ky. -- A man is behind bars after a domestic violence incident and a stand-off with police on Sunday.
The Paducah Police Department said police were called to the 2000-block of Bridge Street and said a woman said she just escaped from her estranged husband's home.
Police said the woman was forced to stay there by her estranged husband for more than an hour. During that time, she said he hit her with the handle of a knife and cut her face.
Her estranged husband was identified as Warren Asher, 54, of Paducah.
When police went to Asher's residence, Asher refused to come out. That's when Sgt. Jordan Murphy contacted Asher by phone.
After more than an hour of talking, Asher surrendered without further incident.
Asher was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail and faces charges of first-degree unlawful imprisonment and second-degree assault/domestic violence.