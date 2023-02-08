Paducah man arrested, charged with multiple felonies

PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- Paducah Police Department state a man has been arrested after reportedly breaking in multiple businesses.
Corey J. Perez, 29, of Madison Street, was arrested on warrants on charges including nine third-degree burglary, one first-degree criminal mischief, possession of burglary tools, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Perez was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.
