Paducah man arrested after eight deceased animals found in vehicle, pet cremation services unfulfilled

PADUCAH, Ky. -- A Paducah man was arrested twice after multiple deceased animals were found in his vehicle and not fulfilling pet cremation services with his customers.
McCracken County Sheriff's Office said on May 9, a concerned citizen reported an extremely foul smell coming from the vehicle belonging to Jacob Jetton.
The complaint stated Jetton owned a pet cremation business and had pets that were dead in the vehicle.
Deputies responded to the business on Lone Oak Road. When they got there, they immediately smelled the foul odor. Other businesses also stated to the deputies their customers have reportedly also smelled the foul odor.
The responding deputies learned that Jetton's customers at the pet cremation were concerned about not receiving the remains of their pets. Other customers stated to the deputies they believed they didn't receive the actual remains of their pets.
McCracken County Animal Control and MCSO deputies found eight animals deceased in Jetton's vehicle. They said the animals were in various stages of decomposition.
MCSO said Jetton did not have a McCracken County business license.
Jacob Jetton, 24, was arrested on Tuesday and has been charged with disorderly conduct, not having a license for the business, failure to notify address change to the department of transportation and local ordinance violations.
On May 10, detectives and deputies searched his residence and another location. They found Jetton had not been cremating the pets he was entrusted to cremate.
Jetton was once again arrested and charged with two counts of theft by deception over $1,000 but less than $10,000.
MCSO said they have fielded numerous complaints on Jetton and at least two businesses that he operated. They said many times, if a customer pays for a service and does not receive everything as promised, it becomes a civil issue that must be settled between the customer and business or in a civil suit.
However, the MCSO said if anyone has concerns with not receiving a service they paid Jetton for, or believe they did not receive what was contracted, they can call the MCSO at 270-444-4719 to speak with a deputy.
MCSO also said the McCracken County Coroner Amanda Melton has coordinated with Lindsey Funeral Home and they offered pet cremation services for those pet owners to give them some consolation.
The investigation is ongoing.