 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

One person dead, suspect in custody after active shooter situation in Paducah

  • ,
  • Updated
  • 0
Paducah crime scene image 1

PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- UPDATE: 12:03 p.m. - One person has died after an active shooting incident occurring at the Best Western hotel in Paducah Saturday morning.

McCracken County Sheriff's Office tells us one person has died and a suspect is in custody.

Authorities from across the region are still on scene as of late Saturday morning investigating the incident.  

ORIGINAL: 9:58 a.m. - Authorities have responded to an active shooter situation at a hotel in Paducah Saturday morning.

The McCracken County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) reported they have deputies and officers on scene at the Best Western on John Puryear near I-24 exit 11.

They are urging people to avoid the area as Paducah police and McCracken County Sheriff's deputies are on scene.

MCSO said they do have a suspect in custody at this time.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you