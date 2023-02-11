One person dead, suspect in custody after active shooter situation in Paducah

PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- UPDATE: 12:03 p.m. - One person has died after an active shooting incident occurring at the Best Western hotel in Paducah Saturday morning.
McCracken County Sheriff's Office tells us one person has died and a suspect is in custody.
Authorities from across the region are still on scene as of late Saturday morning investigating the incident.
ORIGINAL: 9:58 a.m. - Authorities have responded to an active shooter situation at a hotel in Paducah Saturday morning.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) reported they have deputies and officers on scene at the Best Western on John Puryear near I-24 exit 11.
They are urging people to avoid the area as Paducah police and McCracken County Sheriff's deputies are on scene.
MCSO said they do have a suspect in custody at this time.
We will have more information as it becomes available.