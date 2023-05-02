One man found dead after apartment fire in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. -- One man was found deceased after a fire broke out an in an apartment complex in Gilbertsville.
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said the incident happened on April 29, at approximately 3:20 p.m.
MCSO responded to the fire at 7711 US Highway 641 N in Gilbertsville and found a man dead in one of the apartments where they believed the fire initially started.
Kevin Frey, 69, of Gilbertsville was identified as the man found deceased after the fire took place.
Detectives with MCSO, the Marshall County Coroner and State Fire Marshall's office is investigating the cause of the death and the cause of the fire.
MCSO said they do not believe there were any malicious acts involved in the incident.
The Red Cross also assisted with the helping displaced tenants.