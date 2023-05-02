 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky, and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 10 AM CDT this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough chop on area lakes will create
hazardous conditions for small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some lakes in the advisory area include
Clearwater Lake, Lake Wappapello, Rend Lake, Crab Orchard Lake,
Kinkaid Lake, Cedar Lake, Little Grassy Lake, Devil's Kitchen
Lake, Lake of Egypt, Kentucky Lake, and Lake Barkley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Lake Wind Advisory indicates that winds will cause rough chop
on area lakes. Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution
since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft.

&&

One man found dead after apartment fire in Marshall County

  Updated
  • 0
apartment Fire in Marshall county

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. -- One man was found deceased after a fire broke out an in an apartment complex in Gilbertsville.

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said the incident happened on April 29, at approximately 3:20 p.m.

MCSO responded to the fire at 7711 US Highway 641 N in Gilbertsville and found a man dead in one of the apartments where they believed the fire initially started.

Kevin Frey, 69, of Gilbertsville was identified as the man found deceased after the fire took place.

Detectives with MCSO, the Marshall County Coroner and State Fire Marshall's office is investigating the cause of the death and the cause of the fire.

MCSO said they do not believe there were any malicious acts involved in the incident.

The Red Cross also assisted with the helping displaced tenants.

