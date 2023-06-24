 Skip to main content
One injured in motorcycle crash in McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (WSIL) -- A man is recovering after crashing his motorcycle Saturday night in McCracken County, Kentucky.

The crash happened at Clinton Road past the intersection with Lone Oak Road just after 4:07pm Saturday.

Deputies arrived and found the driver with a serious injury to his left forearm prompting one deputy to apply a tourniquet, potentially saving his life.

The driver, Randall Browning, and other witnesses say he left the road at a slight curve and was unable to keep his 1994 Harley Davidson under control before the crash. Browning received further care at a local hospital.

Sheriffs deputies were assisted by the Paducah Police Department, Mercy Regional EMS and Lone Oak Fire Department.

