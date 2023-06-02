 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is forecasting unhealthy
conditions for sensitive groups (USG) for ozone for all of Illinois
for today, Friday June 2nd.

Warm, dry and sunny weather along with intensifying drought
conditions are major contributing factors for ozone formation. Air
Quality Index (AQI) forecasts and levels can normally be found at
AirNow.gov, but the unique widespread nature of this episode prompted
this extra NWS alert.

Active children and adults, especially people with pulmonary or
respiratory disease such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor
activity.

Residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Air quality
forecasts and tips on how you can reduce your emissions can be found
at www.airnow.gov.

Media Contact...217 558 1536

One injured after train vs truck in McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. -- One man was sent to the hospital after his truck was hit by a train Friday morning.

The McCracken County Sheriff's Office responded to the 2600-block of Krebs Station Road at 7:11 a.m. on Friday where a train had struck a pickup truck.

Deputies said the incident happened at the railroad crossing, just west of Husband Road.

The sheriff's office investigated the incident which showed a P&L Railroad train was going through the intersection with the traffic control devices activated at the time at the railroad crossing.

Ryan Green, 39, of Paducah was driving a 2014 GMC pickup going west on Krebs Station Road when he traveled through the intersection and was hit by the train.

The Hendron Fire Department was able to get Green out of the vehicle. Green was then taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Green was also issued a citation for disregarding railroad crossing flasher lights.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Hendron Fire Department, Mercy Regional Ambulance, Jason’s Collision Center and P&L Railroad.

