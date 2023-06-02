One injured after train vs truck in McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. -- One man was sent to the hospital after his truck was hit by a train Friday morning.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office responded to the 2600-block of Krebs Station Road at 7:11 a.m. on Friday where a train had struck a pickup truck.
Deputies said the incident happened at the railroad crossing, just west of Husband Road.
The sheriff's office investigated the incident which showed a P&L Railroad train was going through the intersection with the traffic control devices activated at the time at the railroad crossing.
Ryan Green, 39, of Paducah was driving a 2014 GMC pickup going west on Krebs Station Road when he traveled through the intersection and was hit by the train.
The Hendron Fire Department was able to get Green out of the vehicle. Green was then taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Green was also issued a citation for disregarding railroad crossing flasher lights.
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Hendron Fire Department, Mercy Regional Ambulance, Jason’s Collision Center and P&L Railroad.