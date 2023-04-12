One injured after traffic crash along I-24

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. -- One person was taken to the hospital after a collision caused a vehicle to travel into a ditch along I-24.
It happened just after 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday when the McCracken County Sheriff's Office was notified of an injury accident in the eastbound lane of I-24 at mile marker 2.
The sheriff's office said an investigation revealed a black 2019 Toyota Avalon made an eastbound turn from the turn-around cross-over.
The Avalon was driven by Roger Satre, 79 of Frost, Minn., with Kathryn Satre, 79, in the passenger seat.
A 2009 Silver Ford Escape, driven by Samuel Welty, 48 of Norfolk, Va, was going eastbound as well and hit the rear of the Avalon.
The Escape then went off the road, over the guardrail and went down an embankment into a ditch.
Welty was taken to an area hospital for injuries.
I-24 eastbound traffic was reduced to one lane while crews investigated the crash and pulled the vehicle back up to the road.
Roger Satre was cited for disregarding a traffic regulation.
Assisting on scene was the Paducah Police Department, Paducah Fire Department, Concord Fire Department, McCracken County Emergency Management, Harpers Towing and Lents Towing.