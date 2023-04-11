One dead after vehicle vs pedestrian in Murray

MURRAY, Ky. -- One person has died after a vehicle hits a pedestrian in Murray on Monday.
The Murray Police Department states at around 11:30 p.m., the Murray/Calloway Ambulance Service, along with the Murray Fire Department, responded to an incident involving a motor vehicle and a pedestrian on South 12th Street between Main Street and Poplar Street.
Police said the driver of the vehicle said there were traveling northbound on South 12th Street in the left-hand lane when they hit a pedestrian.
The driver said they didn't see the pedestrian as they were crossing the street.
Police said the pedestrian was taken to the Murray Calloway County Hospital where they were pronounced deceased.
Murray Police Department is investigating this incident.