One dead after motorcycle vs truck crash in McCracken County

PADUCAH, Ky. -- A crash in McCracken County left one person dead Tuesday morning.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said the crash happened early on Tuesday at 8:06 a.m. Deputies were alerted of the crash and went out to the 1800 block of Krebs Station Road for a wreck involving a motorcycle and a truck.
MCSO said Todd Ligon, 32 of Paducah, was driving a 2008 Honda motorcycle east on Krebs Station Road.
At this time, a 2022 Ram 5500 tank truck was going west on this road, driven by Bobby Ives, 59 of Benton, Ky.
A trash collection truck was stopped along the road at this time also. Ives drove up on this truck and started to go around the stopped trash truck in eastbound lane. That's when the motorcycle and Ram truck crashed head on with each other.
Ligon was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Mercy Regional Ambulance, Hendron Fire Department, KSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement, McCracken County DES and McCracken County Coroner assisted the McCracken County Sheriff's Office with the incident.
Harper's Towing & Stinnett's Towing helped remove the vehicles.
The road was closed for roughly three hours for the investigation and cleanup.
The incident is still under investigation.
"The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office asks that you keep the family of Mr. Ligon in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," MCSO said in a release.