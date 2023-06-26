One arrested after suspected of setting fire to a business in Kentucky

MCCRACKEN COUNTY -- One person is in jail after suspected of starting a fire to a building and stealing.
The fire happened on Sunday, June 25th at around 4:25 a.m. That's when personnel with the McCracken County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) and the Lone Oak Fire Department responded to a business on fire at 3415 Lovelaceville Road.
After they arrived, first responders quickly put out the fire.
MCSO deputies and firefighters there investigated the fire as arson and also found areas of the business that were ransacked. They also said money which was hidden inside the business had been stolen.
Authorities investigated the incident and collected digital and physical evidence. They then suspected Richard King, 48 of Graves County, as one who was involved in the fire.
King was located later by Tennessee Highway Patrol on I-40 after a pursuit. He was then taken into custody and placed in the Davidson County Jail in Tennessee.
Once King is extradited back to McCracken County, he will will be formally charged with arson, burglary and theft.