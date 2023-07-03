NWS: EF-1 tornado strikes Graves County on Saturday, travels 27 miles

HICKORY, Ky. -- The National Weather Service (NWS) in Paducah confirmed an EF-1 tornado struck Graves County on Saturday.
The NWS said the tornado hit the ground at 6:30 p.m. just west-northwest of Hickory and travelled a broken 27-mile path to the north end of the Land Between the Lakes southeast of Grand Rivers.
There was minor tree damage along the path of the tornado with some structural damage to agricultural buildings.
The tornado had a maximum width near 100 yards with peak winds of 90 mph.