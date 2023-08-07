New regional baseball league welcomes children and adults with physical and mental disabilities

BENTON, Ky. -- A new league is coming to Western Kentucky, welcoming children and adults with mental or physical disabilities to take part from across the region.
The Marshall County Parks Department has announced registration has officially opened for the first season for the Miracle League of Western Kentucky.
This new league welcomes anyone from age 4 through age 104. This is open for all residents of Marshall County, the surrounding counties and nearby states.
"The Miracle League removes the barriers that keep children with mental and physical disabilities off the baseball field and lets them experience the joy of America’s favorite pastime," Marshall County Parks Department stated in a news release. "Since the main barriers for these adults arise from the natural grass fields used in conventional leagues, Miracle League teams play on a custom-designed, rubberized turf field that accommodates wheelchairs and other assistive devices while helping to prevent injuries."
The new Miracle League focuses on making new friends, building self-esteem and being treated like other athletes.
The league also uses a "buddy" system which pairs players together with another able-bodied peer.
"The Miracle League serves children and adults who suffer from any physical or mental disabilities, which causes them to be excluded, whether intentionally or not, from conventional baseball leagues," Marshall County Parks Department described in the news release.
Registration is open starting on August 7th and runs through August 21st. You may complete it online or call 270-527-5284.
Registration is $20 per athlete per season. This covers player insurance, equipment and a team shirt. A scholarship fund is also available for anyone needing registration fee assistance.
“We are so excited to see registrations start to come in for our first season of Miracle League play. This project has been four years in the making and it is so special to see it finally come to life thanks to the support of so many businesses and individuals in the community and across the region that have been so gracious in their support," Britney Hargrove, Marshall County Parks Department Director.
Four games are scheduled. They will be held on September 9th, September 16th, September 23rd and October 14th.