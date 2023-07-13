Murray community mourns loss of K9 officer

MURRAY, Ky. -- The Murry Police Department and community is mourning the loss and honoring the memory of retired K9 officer Tiko on Thursday.
K9 Tiko passed away during the morning hours on Thursday, following a decade of fighting crime in the Murray community.
K9 Tiko was a 14-year-old Belgian Malinois which served for 10 years with the department as a narcotics detection and apprehension dog.
His handlers he partnered with in his career was Sgt. Evan Timmons and Sgt. Anna Wicker.
The Murray Police Department said he was more than just a crime fighter, he was an ambassador for the department and appeared at many community events to meet with the public, show off his skills, pose for photos and get his ears scratched.
K9 Tike retired in 2020 and hung out with Sgt. Wicker in his time off.
"Tiko wasn't just a police dog," Murray Police Department said in a release. "He was a member of our family, and he will be deeply missed."