Multiple first responders awarded with saving lives in Kentucky

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- Multiple first responders were awarded for life saving measures as part of an awards ceremony at a McCracken County Sheriff's Office Banquet.
12 McCracken County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) deputies received Meritorious Conduct awards after their actions in taken place after responding to tornado relief efforts the night of December 10, 2021, when an EF-4 tornado ripped through many communities, including Mayfield, KY.
Those 12 were part of more than 40 personnel from MCSO that responded the night of the devastating tornado.
14 deputies also earned awards for their actions that night as well. They received the Meritorious Service with Valor award. This award is for courage and strength of mind in the face of danger to protect life in the midst of a severely increased risk of injury or death. This is the second highest award at the MCSO.
MCSO said in a release these 14 deputies put themselves in grave risk by going into burning or fallen structures to attempt to save tornado victims.
In addition to those awards, eight deputies and detectives also received the Life Saving award. This award is for the saving of a life through first aid or critical casualty care without the risk of bodily harm.
The release stated that MCSO Deputy Kenneth Baldwin received this award for his life saving measures in responding to a lawnmower accident when a small child was struck by engaged lawnmower blades. Deputy Baldwin quickly administered casualty care and was credited by physicians in saving the child’s life.
Also, MCSO Deputy Matthew Krone and Detective Sarah Martin earned this reward by responding to a person standing on the edge of the Ledbetter Bridge. Krone and Martin utilized techniques from crisis intervention to convince the person to not jump from the bridge. The person ultimately went on to receive medical care.
Deputies Brandon Little, Kyle Latta, Kenneth Baldwin, and Jon Hayden as well as Sergeant Tom Starks also received the Life Saving award for battling a vehicle fire and pulling the occupant from the vehicle, ultimately saving the occupant’s life.
Other first responders received awards as well as well for saving lives.
Eleven Naloxone Life-Saving awards were also presented. This award is for life saving measures from the use of Naloxone.
Naloxone, better known as Narcan, is an opioid antagonist that helps reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. MCSO stated in the release that all deputies and detectives carry Naloxone so they can effectively respond to an opioid overdose. Of the eleven deputies who received this award, several utilized Naloxone multiple times throughout 2022. By utilizing Naloxone, these Deputies were able to save the life of the person so that they can hopefully receive treatment for substance abuse, either through the MCSO’s Badges of Hope program or another entity.
The following deputies were awarded the Meritorious Service with Valor award: Corporal Wesley Wright, Deputy Jordan Springer, Chief Bailiff Melissa Dillon, Sergeant Tom Starks, Deputy Kyle Latta, Sergeant Todd Ray, Deputy Zack Kimbler, Lieutenant Trent Hardin, Reserve Deputy Tom Clayton, Deputy Brad Lamb, Deputy Kenneth Baldwin, Detective Kyle Seratt, Detective Ronnie Giles, and Sergeant Ryan Burrow.
The following deputies were awarded the Meritorious Conduct award: Deputy John Lancaster, Detective Sarah Martin, Detective Jerry Jones, Detective Sergeant Benny Kauffman, Deputy Steve Croft, Deputy Ray Sotomayor, Deputy Brendan Weldon, Sergeant George Johnson, Reserve Deputy Tyler Parker, Detective Blake Maness, and Chief Deputy Ryan Willcutt.
MCSO also said Chaplain Trad York and Chaplain Tim Turner received Sheriff’s Special Recognition Awards for their outstanding service to the MCSO and the surrounding communities.
They said in a release, "Chaplains York and Turner are often helping Deputies speak to victims as well as witnesses and family members. Their ability to help console those who are in distress as well as guide them for further services is invaluable to the Sheriff’s Office. They offer guidance to deputies and are always ready to serve the citizen’s of McCracken County."
Other awards detailed in the release were Court Security Officer Ray Purvis who received the Court Security Officer of the Year award for his outstanding service and teamwork as a member of the agency’s Court Security Division.
In addition, Detective David Clark received the Detective of the Year award for his hard work and dedication as a member of the MCSO’s Drug Division. "Clark contributed to the seizure of over one million dollars worth of illegal drugs and over $100,000 in illegal drug proceeds in 2022. This led to Clark being the lead detective in cases where over seventy-five individuals were arrested," they said in the release.
Also, Corporal Tyler Davis received the Deputy of the Year award for 2022. Corporal Davis is a veteran of the United States Marine Corp, is an instructor at the MCSO, and works diligently every day to help the citizens of McCracken County.
"The citizens and visitors of McCracken County should be very proud of the employees of the Sheriff’s Office. Each and every one is committed to serving McCracken County, as shown with these awards," they said in the release.
The dinner was hosted by the McCracken County Sheriff's Office Foundation. Due to a ceremony not held in 2022, these awards are for the previous two years.