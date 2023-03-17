More than 4,200 cubic yards of debris cleaned up after tornado hits Freemont, KY

FREEMONT, KY (WSIL) -- The community of Freemont in McCracken County, Kentucky, is still cleaning up after an EF-2 tornado hit the area weeks ago.
The McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Z. Clymer stated in a release there has been ongoing cleanup efforts since the violent twister hit.
Since then, crews with the state highway department, McCracken Road Department and numerous individual and group volunteers have picked up debris in the area.
Clymer states they have collected and dumped 264 dump truck loads totaling more than 4,200 cubic yards of debris caused by the tornado.
On March 3, a Declaration of Emergency was issued and put in place after the tornado hit.
Numerous roads were closed off as crews worked on restoration and cleanup efforts.
Operations will end with the final collection at noon on Wednesday, March 22. All roads will reopen to traffic at that time as well.