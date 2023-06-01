 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FRIDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is forecasting unhealthy
conditions for sensitive groups (USG) for ozone for all of Illinois
for Friday, June 2nd.

Warm, dry and sunny weather along with intensifying drought
conditions are major contributing factors for ozone formation. Air
Quality Index (AQI) forecasts and levels can normally be found at
AirNow.gov, but the unique widespread nature of this episode prompted
this extra NWS alert.

Active children and adults, especially people with pulmonary or
respiratory disease such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor
activity.

Residents are urged to reduce pollutions levels. Air quality
forecasts and tips on how you can reduce your emissions can be found
at www.airnow.gov.

Media Contact...217 558 1536

McCracken County Sheriff's Office searching for possible armed and dangerous man

  • Updated
  • 0
Bryan Ditto
McCracken County Sheriff's Office

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. -- Authorities are looking for an individual who is possibly armed and dangerous, urging people to call 911 immediately if they see him.

The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said there is a large law enforcement presence actively searching for a wanted and possibly armed person in the Melber area in the southern part of McCracken County.

They said he is Bryan Ditto, a white male, about 43 years of age, 5'7", 145 lbs. blond hair, wearing a dark shirt, light-colored pants and a hat.

They are searching around the Hilary Wurth Road, Clinton Road and County Road area.

The sheriff's office are telling Melber residents to lock their doors and report anything suspicious immediately to 911.

Kentucky State Police said Ditto is wanted out of Missouri for Violation of a Protective Order. He fled from KSP troopers on foot after abandoning a vehicle in the area of KY-1820 and Hilary Wurth Road.

