McCracken County Sheriff's Office searching for possible armed and dangerous man

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. -- Authorities are looking for an individual who is possibly armed and dangerous, urging people to call 911 immediately if they see him.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said there is a large law enforcement presence actively searching for a wanted and possibly armed person in the Melber area in the southern part of McCracken County.
They said he is Bryan Ditto, a white male, about 43 years of age, 5'7", 145 lbs. blond hair, wearing a dark shirt, light-colored pants and a hat.
They are searching around the Hilary Wurth Road, Clinton Road and County Road area.
The sheriff's office are telling Melber residents to lock their doors and report anything suspicious immediately to 911.
Kentucky State Police said Ditto is wanted out of Missouri for Violation of a Protective Order. He fled from KSP troopers on foot after abandoning a vehicle in the area of KY-1820 and Hilary Wurth Road.