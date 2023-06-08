 Skip to main content
McCracken County Sheriff's Office ask for help in finding TN man

Matthew Aiden Nethery
McCracken County Sheriff's Office

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. -- Authorities are looking for a Tennessee man wanted for robbery and assault.

The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating 22-year-old Matthew "Aiden" Nethery, of Hornbeak, Tenn.

Detectives are looking for Nethery as he is wanted for robbery and assault which occurred in McCracken County.

The sheriff's office said Nethery is 5'11", and weighs 245 lbs.

If you have any information, you are asked to call 270-444-4719 or a local law enforcement agency in your area.

