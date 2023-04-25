McCracken County Sheriff's Office alerts public of car break-ins in neighborhoods

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. -- Authorities are looking for help in deterring thefts in motor vehicles within McCracken County after a rash of break-ins.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said they have had multiple reports of some individuals taking items from unlocked vehicles in some neighborhoods in the Lone Oak area.
Personnel within the sheriff's office have seen a number of videos showing a group of 4 to 5 individuals, possibly younger males, walking around neighborhoods late at night and during early morning hours checking vehicles to see if they are unlocked.
Video recordings show the individuals appear to be wearing dark colored clothing, hooded sweatshirts with hoods pulled up and facial coverings.
The recordings also show the individuals will open up unlocked vehicle doors and take items of value, such as money, electronics and credit cards, along with other items.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office asks the public to remove any valuables from their vehicles, lock the vehicle doors, close garage doors, close and lock all exterior doors and turn on an outside light.
If anyone has any information regarding these thefts they are asked to contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department at 270-444-4719 or their local law enforcement agency. Tips may also be provided via West KY Crime Stoppers at 270-444-8355, texting “WKY” and the information to 8474111 or the WKY Crime Stoppers App.