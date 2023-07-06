McCracken County needing public help looking for stolen tires from business

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. -- A local sheriff's office is looking for the public's help in trying to find some stolen wheels that were taken in early June.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said deputies responded to a business on Olivet Church Road, near Highway 60, for a report of stolen wheels.
MCSO said they learned it happened sometime between June 1st and June 5th when some people broke off a lock on a storage shed and then suspects took several junk wheels.
The wheels are worth about $500.
On June 3rd, employees at the business there told authorities a silver Jeep Liberty was pulling a trailer and circling the business several times. The Jeep may be unrelated to the theft, MCSO said in a news report.
The sheriff's office is urging anyone that has any information on this to call the McCracken County Sheriff's Office at 270-444-4719 or to contact your local law enforcement agency. They also said you can provide information through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers. through the app or by calling 270-444-TELL.