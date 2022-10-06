'Mayfield Strong:' Kentucky's largest corn maze returns after last year's tornadoes

MAYFIELD, KY (WSIL) -- Kentucky's largest corn maze is back and "Mayfield Strong" this year.
A-Maize-ing Farms sustained damage in the December 10, 2021 tornadoes in Mayfield. This year, they rebuilt and decided to remember that night.
The farm's corn maze, which is made up of three mazes in one, according to the website, features the words "Mayfield Strong," along with an image of the old Graves County Courthouse, which has since been demolished.
Want to take part in the fun? There are several activities outside the maze. Attendees can enjoy hayrides, corn cannon, giant inflatables, petal carts, petting zoo on Saturdays, pumpkins, mums, and other Fall décor!
Admission is $15 a person, with special rates for groups. Hours are:
|Wednesday through Friday
|11:00 AM - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Sunday
|1:00 PM - 6:00 PM