Mayfield sirens restored after destroyed by 2021 EF-4 tornado

MAYFIELD, Ky. -- Warning sirens are now back in service after an EF-4 destroyed them, along with much of the city back on December 10, 2021.
FEMA and Graves County Emergency Management announced on Wednesday the sirens have been restored in the city and will serve Mayfield residents and help with public safety.
The new equipment for the sirens has a cost of $88,952 which will help enhance the strength and support for the early warning sirens.
“The new sirens will ensure, even in extreme storm events and wind, that the surrounding area will maintain public access and early warning services necessary for public safety,” said Graves County Emergency Management Director Tracy Warner.
FEMA stated 75 percent of the the cost are covered by the Emergency Operations Center with 25 percent covered by non-federal sources.
Mayfield wasn't the only community damaged by the EF-4 tornado in December of 2021 as other communities and homes were affected across several Western Kentucky counties.
"More than $1.4 million in Hazard Mitigation Grant Program funding has been obligated for 2021 tornadoes to help communities become more resilient to future disasters. Other mitigation projects are in process," FEMA stated in a news release.